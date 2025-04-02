Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 205,564 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,548,284 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,564 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Maximus worth $488,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Maximus alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 356 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Maximus by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA increased its position in shares of Maximus by 2.7% during the third quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 7,084 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 6.5% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,927 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $988,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,167.68. This trade represents a 85.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Madsen sold 2,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $165,144.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,347.87. This represents a 11.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maximus Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MMS opened at $68.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.51. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $63.77 and a one year high of $93.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.22. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James upgraded Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on MMS

Maximus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.