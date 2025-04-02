Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 452,836 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,938,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452,836 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.65% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $489,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,493 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $612,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $1,106,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP now owns 63,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 15,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Johnson Rice cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.77.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Stavros bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $55,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 892,372 shares in the company, valued at $19,676,802.60. This represents a 0.28 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $25.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average of $25.11. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $21.63 and a 12 month high of $29.02.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $326.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

