Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 71,942 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,959,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Silicon Laboratories worth $491,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $845,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 343,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,624,000 after acquiring an additional 28,867 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SLAB. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.20.

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $114.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.15. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $94.00 and a one year high of $160.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.83.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $166.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 91.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $351,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,684,483. This trade represents a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $149,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,514.45. This represents a 3.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,360 shares of company stock valued at $782,610. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

