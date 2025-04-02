Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,089,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,801,736 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $464,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 2,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $86,013.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,368.60. This trade represents a 3.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 17,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $592,959.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,256,827.40. This trade represents a 5.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,263. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

CRNX stock opened at $30.62 on Wednesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $62.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.22.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CRNX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

