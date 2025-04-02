Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,680,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.65% of Cactus worth $448,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cactus by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Cactus by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Cactus by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Cactus by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cactus Stock Performance

NYSE:WHD opened at $46.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $70.01.

Cactus Announces Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Cactus had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $272.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.59 million. Analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on Cactus from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

