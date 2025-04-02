Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 2,556,332 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,751,789 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,556,332 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.87% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $458,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,190.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 487.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Glj Research lowered their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.54 to $12.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.43.

In other news, Director John T. Baldwin bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,074.90. The trade was a 3.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jane M. Cronin purchased 10,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $105,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,952.32. The trade was a 68.86 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 23,500 shares of company stock worth $243,095 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CLF stock opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.16. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

