Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 41,933 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,270,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of ONE Gas worth $434,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 3,620.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 42.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ONE Gas from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ONE Gas from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.44.

ONE Gas stock opened at $76.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.64. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.31 and a 52 week high of $78.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.71 and a 200-day moving average of $72.62.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. The company had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.58 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 7.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

