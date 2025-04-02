Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 45,174 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,769,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 45,174 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.44% of Franklin Electric worth $464,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,569,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $99,117.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,701 shares in the company, valued at $794,281.14. This trade represents a 11.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $95.11 on Wednesday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.67 and a 1 year high of $111.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $485.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.87 million. Analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 27.53%.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Stories

