Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 7,117 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,640,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of MGE Energy worth $436,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in MGE Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in MGE Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in MGE Energy by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MGE Energy

In other news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.83 per share, with a total value of $40,510.18. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,451.56. This trade represents a 4.02 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

MGEE stock opened at $92.92 on Wednesday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.27 and a 1-year high of $109.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.72.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $171.42 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 10.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MGEE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

Featured Stories

