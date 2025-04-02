Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 75,313 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,315,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Option Care Health worth $448,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 487.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 327.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 2,621.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Option Care Health news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,030,926.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,835.24. This represents a 40.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

OPCH stock opened at $34.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Option Care Health from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Option Care Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Option Care Health

Option Care Health Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.