Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,945,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98,005 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.97% of Zillow Group worth $492,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,523,000 after buying an additional 32,766 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Zillow Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 420,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,775,000 after purchasing an additional 211,482 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 228,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $14,916,000. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $68.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of -144.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.33. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.06 and a 1-year high of $86.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.84.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Baird R W raised shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

In other Zillow Group news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 23,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total transaction of $1,987,512.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,782.76. The trade was a 19.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $157,443.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 151,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,826.50. This trade represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,919 shares of company stock worth $7,869,478. 17.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

