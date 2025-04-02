Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,928,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 439,888 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.59% of Urban Outfitters worth $435,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 32.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 315.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $53.07 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $61.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.97. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. Analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on URBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

In other news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $3,152,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 510,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,245,063.76. The trade was a 9.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 11,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $639,261.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,976 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,263 in the last ninety days. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

