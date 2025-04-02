Vanguard Group Inc. Has $445.13 Million Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,423,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.14% of National Health Investors worth $445,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in National Health Investors by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on National Health Investors from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

National Health Investors Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $74.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.08. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.80 and a 1 year high of $86.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 10.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.08.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $85.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.38%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.