Vanguard Group Inc. Has $465.58 Million Stock Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,440,861 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,925 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.77% of Ameris Bancorp worth $465,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 14.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 15,931 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 94,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after buying an additional 18,822 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 29.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 148,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider Douglas D. Strange bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.95 per share, with a total value of $56,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,000.85. The trade was a 5.43 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABCB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

ABCB stock opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $44.23 and a 1 year high of $74.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.35 and its 200-day moving average is $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.36%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

