Vanguard Group Inc. Has $469.77 Million Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,737,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 518,745 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.80% of Flowers Foods worth $469,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,159,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,971,000 after purchasing an additional 259,216 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 642.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 113,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 98,335 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 85.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 33,480 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Flowers Foods by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 174,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 86,510 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLO stock opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 82.05%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLO. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

