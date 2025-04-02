Vanguard Group Inc. Has $478.98 Million Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,924,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,677 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Grand Canyon Education worth $478,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 392,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,786,000 after acquiring an additional 159,827 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,323,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,725,000 after purchasing an additional 141,648 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,262,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,942,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter worth approximately $4,833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

Shares of LOPE opened at $176.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $126.17 and a one year high of $192.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.84.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $292.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.62 million. Analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

