Vanguard Group Inc. Has $490.14 Million Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,497,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,638,964 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.35% of Sirius XM worth $490,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIRI. Check Capital Management Inc. CA grew its position in Sirius XM by 597.7% in the fourth quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 1,145,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,123,000 after acquiring an additional 981,517 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 310.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,176,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,829,000 after purchasing an additional 890,048 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth about $11,339,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 472.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 497,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,766,000 after purchasing an additional 410,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,269,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,747,000 after buying an additional 317,289 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barrington Research set a $28.00 price objective on Sirius XM in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.81.

Sirius XM Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $41.60.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 24.03%. Research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.85%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

