Vanguard Group Inc. Has $495.36 Million Stock Holdings in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,094,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 239,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $495,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $95,505,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Viper Energy by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,833,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,183 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Viper Energy in the third quarter valued at about $18,044,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the third quarter valued at about $12,980,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,589,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,992,000 after purchasing an additional 268,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VNOM shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Viper Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Viper Energy in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Viper Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.77.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $45.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.31 and a 200-day moving average of $49.09. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.46 and a 52 week high of $56.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

