Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,234,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356,317 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.41% of Bloom Energy worth $427,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 170,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 14,130 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at about $3,762,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 194.4% in the third quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 38,875 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1,364.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 40,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 44,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,020 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $25,591.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,482,479.04. The trade was a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $38,385.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,040 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,756.80. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bloom Energy Stock Up 8.2 %

NYSE:BE opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -37.98 and a beta of 3.30. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $29.83.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

