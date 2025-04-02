Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,636,803 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.37% of Installed Building Products worth $462,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 121.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 8,815 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,452,000 after acquiring an additional 23,179 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 295.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the third quarter worth $627,000. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Trading Up 0.5 %

Installed Building Products stock opened at $172.35 on Wednesday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $159.77 and a one year high of $281.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.63 and its 200 day moving average is $202.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 2.05.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IBP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $262.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.09.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

