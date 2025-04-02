Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,442,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.17% of Impinj worth $500,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 205.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 290 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total value of $40,878.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,114,443.84. The trade was a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total transaction of $118,597.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,080,373.12. This trade represents a 0.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,748. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PI opened at $88.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 1.98. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.53 and a 52-week high of $239.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.39.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.49). Impinj had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 7.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PI shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Impinj from $182.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Impinj from $235.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Impinj from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Impinj from $200.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.44.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

