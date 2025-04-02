Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,878,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,707 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.01% of Krystal Biotech worth $450,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. State Street Corp raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 9.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,455,000 after purchasing an additional 119,936 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $15,989,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 243,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,774,000 after buying an additional 62,178 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 158,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,888,000 after acquiring an additional 44,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,224,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $174.58 on Wednesday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.72 and a 12 month high of $219.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 58.39 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.35 million. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 30.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $4,444,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,463,711 shares in the company, valued at $260,233,178.69. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total transaction of $131,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,208,472.88. This represents a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Krystal Biotech

About Krystal Biotech

(Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.