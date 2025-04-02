Vanguard Group Inc. Invests $450.14 Million in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB)

Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,931,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,141,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of United Community Banks as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth about $11,881,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,573,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,951,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth $3,243,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $3,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 31,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $1,072,017.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,104.96. This represents a 21.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally Pope Davis purchased 1,800 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.19 per share, for a total transaction of $50,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,012.16. This represents a 122.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UCB shares. Hovde Group dropped their target price on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Raymond James raised United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

United Community Banks Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $35.38.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

