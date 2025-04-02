Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 8,128 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,690,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $444,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on PBH. Sidoti cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $85.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.46. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $90.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $151,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,130. The trade was a 8.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

