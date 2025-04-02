Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,581,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.14% of FormFactor worth $465,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in FormFactor by 4,732.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.08. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $63.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). FormFactor had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.93%. Analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FORM. B. Riley downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $155,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,212,338.38. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $446,640. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

