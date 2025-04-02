Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,944,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $457,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASO. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 240.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,307.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 242.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.69.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $46.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.16 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.01%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

