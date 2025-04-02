Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 164,021 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,110,131 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 164,021 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.85% of KB Home worth $467,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,118,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth $12,288,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of KB Home by 4,083.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 146,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 142,922 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 699,668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,982,000 after buying an additional 93,277 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KBH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on KB Home from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on KB Home from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $74.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.21.

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $58.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.06 and a 200-day moving average of $71.99. KB Home has a 1-year low of $56.41 and a 1-year high of $89.70.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07). KB Home had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $1,891,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,708.21. This trade represents a 44.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

