Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 32,680 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,248,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of EPR Properties worth $498,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $944,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in EPR Properties by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,085,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,086,000 after purchasing an additional 334,943 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

EPR Properties Price Performance

EPR Properties stock opened at $52.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $39.66 and a 12 month high of $54.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average is $47.46.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.56. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.25 million. Equities research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

EPR Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. This is an increase from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 221.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $210,678.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,216 shares in the company, valued at $443,828.32. This represents a 32.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $161,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,321.30. The trade was a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,520 shares of company stock worth $502,581 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

