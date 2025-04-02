Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 745,350 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,772,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Gates Industrial worth $509,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GTES. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 139,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 40,027 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Gates Industrial by 22.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,331,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,911,000 after acquiring an additional 428,297 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 49,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 11,251 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 245,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 68,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTES stock opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.20. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GTES shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gates Industrial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

In other Gates Industrial news, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.56 per share, with a total value of $1,173,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,121.12. This trade represents a 46.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

