Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,107 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,989 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 23,815 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28,389 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.59.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $39.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

