Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,877,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,293 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.01% of Westlake worth $444,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Westlake alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,313,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $379,933,000 after buying an additional 574,068 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,198,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $180,154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 699.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 595,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,445,000 after purchasing an additional 520,669 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Westlake by 4.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,837,000 after purchasing an additional 23,558 shares during the period. Finally, Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in Westlake in the third quarter valued at $55,542,000. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Price Performance

WLK stock opened at $100.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.79. Westlake Co. has a 1 year low of $97.37 and a 1 year high of $162.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.41.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.98). Westlake had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Westlake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $152.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Westlake from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Westlake from $134.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Westlake from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on WLK

About Westlake

(Free Report)

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.