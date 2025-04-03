160,823 Shares in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 160,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,000.

Get Atour Lifestyle alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATAT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the third quarter worth $430,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter worth $512,000. 17.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATAT shares. UBS Group set a $37.30 target price on Atour Lifestyle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Atour Lifestyle from $35.30 to $36.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.40 price target on the stock.

Atour Lifestyle Price Performance

Shares of ATAT stock opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.34 and a 200-day moving average of $27.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.37. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $33.32.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 48.26% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $285.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.49 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Atour Lifestyle Profile

(Free Report)

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atour Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atour Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.