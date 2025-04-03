233,380 Shares in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 233,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.09% of BigBear.ai at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bay Rivers Group bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 4,202.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BBAI shares. Northland Securities lowered shares of BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of BigBear.ai from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered BigBear.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

BBAI opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $904.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $10.36.

In other news, CEO Amanda Long sold 66,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $297,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,445,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,004,520.50. This represents a 2.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 36,166 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $132,005.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,205.50. The trade was a 13.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,372 shares of company stock valued at $435,627 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

