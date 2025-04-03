31,792 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV) Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.16% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 149.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth about $424,000.

Shares of BATS:PNOV opened at $37.43 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $38.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.01 and its 200-day moving average is $37.76. The company has a market capitalization of $774.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.47.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

