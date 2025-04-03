5,800 Shares in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,834.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,344,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,475 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth $24,083,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,062,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,463,000 after purchasing an additional 611,545 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,834,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 204.6% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after buying an additional 277,300 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on PAAS shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Securities lowered Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Shares of NYSE:PAAS opened at $25.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 81.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average is $22.96. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $27.47.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $815.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

