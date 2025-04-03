62,640 Shares in Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE) Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 62,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.42% of Neurogene as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NGNE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neurogene in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Neurogene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Neurogene by 192.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurogene by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurogene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Neurogene Price Performance

NGNE stock opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.01. Neurogene Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $74.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Neurogene ( NASDAQ:NGNE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neurogene Inc. will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NGNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Neurogene from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Neurogene news, CFO Christine Mikail Cvijic sold 4,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $76,246.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,490.42. This trade represents a 5.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Neurogene Company Profile

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

