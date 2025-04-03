8,316 Shares in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,316 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 249.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on GIII shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $27.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.34. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $36.18.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.30. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $839.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

