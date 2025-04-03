Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,448 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,759 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $4,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,541,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,452,000 after purchasing an additional 206,105 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,530,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,723,000 after purchasing an additional 650,052 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,402,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,123,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,578,000 after buying an additional 59,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 854,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,678,000 after buying an additional 358,271 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of WMS stock opened at $109.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.51. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.90 and a twelve month high of $184.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 35.79%. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMS shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.89.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Further Reading

