Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 44,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

LNT opened at $64.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $47.23 and a 1-year high of $66.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.5075 per share. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.55.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

