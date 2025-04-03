AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,619 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.91% of AptarGroup worth $95,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in AptarGroup by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 16,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATR shares. StockNews.com downgraded AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.60.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

ATR opened at $150.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.96 and a 52-week high of $178.03.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 10.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.49%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

