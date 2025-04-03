Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,268,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 881,450 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $93,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,426,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,159,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,145,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $309,649,000 after buying an additional 1,489,552 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 2,211,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,419,000 after buying an additional 531,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,400,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,658,000 after acquiring an additional 458,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $22.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $23.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 50.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 78.37%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

