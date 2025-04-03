Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 1,068 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,036,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,501,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $789,452,000 after buying an additional 416,338 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth $3,593,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 562.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 9,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 23,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $447,271.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,455.04. This represents a 40.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 91,710 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $6,405,943.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,721,357.15. This trade represents a 17.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,886 shares of company stock worth $11,116,463 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on DAL. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.77.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $43.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.26%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

