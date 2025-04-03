Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 269 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $299,526.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,827.34. This trade represents a 13.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB stock opened at $179.93 on Thursday. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $133.03 and a twelve month high of $225.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.33 and its 200-day moving average is $192.86.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 22nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MTB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $230.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $234.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $269.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on M&T Bank from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MTB

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.