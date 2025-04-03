Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 7,716 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 487.2% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1,606.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $50.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.70. The company has a market capitalization of $83.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.62. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12 month low of $37.29 and a 12 month high of $62.61.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 81.16% and a net margin of 54.47%. Analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 132.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAM shares. CIBC lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

