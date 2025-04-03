Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 182,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,674,000 after buying an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 723,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,396,000 after purchasing an additional 24,527 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XLG stock opened at $46.48 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $51.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.0915 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

