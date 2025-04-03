Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Yum China by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Yum China by 1,374.5% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $202,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 52,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,634,474.25. This represents a 7.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 37,252 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $1,851,796.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,657 shares in the company, valued at $19,021,879.47. The trade was a 8.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,152 shares of company stock worth $2,242,176 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum China Stock Performance

Yum China stock opened at $53.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.32. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

