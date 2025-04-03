Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,809,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $834,282,000 after acquiring an additional 616,373 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIP stock opened at $30.29 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 757.44 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.83.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.58. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 1.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 4,300.00%.

BIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

