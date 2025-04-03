Blair William & Co. IL Buys 1,875 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

KRYS has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $181.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.54 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.31. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.72 and a 1-year high of $219.34.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.35 million. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 30.69%. Krystal Biotech’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $4,444,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,463,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,233,178.69. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total value of $131,415.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,208,472.88. The trade was a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

