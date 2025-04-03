Blair William & Co. IL Buys 19,701 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 344.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,701 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 38.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 74,153,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,716,968,000 after buying an additional 20,700,921 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,530,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,344,371,000 after acquiring an additional 358,649 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of EQT by 24.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,095,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,359,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290,822 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 34.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,997,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $511,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in EQT by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,356,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $293,213,000 after purchasing an additional 429,630 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EQT opened at $54.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.37. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.65, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 157.50%.

EQT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on EQT from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank cut EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.28.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

