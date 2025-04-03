Blair William & Co. IL Buys 3,091 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IYF. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $19,475,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 678,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,026,000 after acquiring an additional 171,559 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 241,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,712,000 after acquiring an additional 118,180 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,016,000 after acquiring an additional 87,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,456,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $114.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.99. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $89.10 and a 52-week high of $119.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.25.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.